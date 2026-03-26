Colorado Church Nursery Supervisor Arrested on 25 Child Sex Abuse Charges

A Colorado church nursery supervisor has been arrested and faces 25 charges related to child sex abuse. Jesus Chacon, 36, was a family friend to the alleged victim.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of child sex abuse, which some readers might find triggering and/or disturbing.

In a statement released on Wednesday (March 25), the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said that an investigation into Chacon was launched after the department received a report on March 10.

“During patrol’s initial investigation the victim, a juvenile female, disclosed she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a family friend, 36-year-old Jesus Chacon, on multiple occasions over a period of four years,” said WCSO. “The alleged sexual assaults occurred at Chacon’s residence, and at a church in Fort Lupton.”

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WCSO identified the church as the First United Methodist Church. ChurchLeaders has reached out to the church for comment and will update this article in the event of a response.

In a statement to 9NEWS, the church said, “We are aware of a criminal matter involving an adult member of our congregation and allegations of abuse involving a minor. Our prayers and concern are with the child and family.”

“We are cooperating with the appropriate authorities and are committed to the safety and care of our church community,” said First United Methodist Church. “Because this involves a minor and an active legal matter, we will not comment further at this time.”

Police said that in his role at First United Methodist Church, Chacon “had been responsible for the victim on multiple occasions.”

Detectives “developed probable cause and arrested Chacon on suspicion of 25 counts of sexual assault on a child, position of trust/pattern of abuse,” said WCSO.

WCSO is urging the families of any other potential victims to come forward.

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Chacon is being held at the Weld County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.