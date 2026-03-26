Finland’s Top Court Finds Päivi Räsänen Guilty of ‘Hate Speech’ Over 2004 Pamphlet Opposing Homosexuality

Finnish politician and pastor’s wife Dr. Päivi Räsänen was found guilty of “hate speech” by Finland’s top court because of a pamphlet she wrote over 20 years ago in which she called homosexuality a developmental disorder. Finland’s Supreme Court acquitted Räsänen of guilt related to a tweet she posted in 2019.

“I am shocked and profoundly disappointed that the court has failed to recognize my basic human right to freedom of expression,” Räsänen said in a statement. “I stand by the teachings of my Christian faith, and will continue to defend my and every person’s right to share their convictions in the public square.”

“I am taking legal advice on a possible appeal to the European Court of Human Rights,” said Räsänen. “This is not about my free speech alone, but that of every person in Finland. A positive ruling would help to prevent other innocent people from experiencing the same ordeal for simply sharing their beliefs.”

How Päivi Räsänen Became the Focus of a ‘Hate Speech’ Case

Päivi Räsänen is a Finnish physician, pastor’s wife, mother, and grandmother who has served in the Parliament of Finland since 1995. She led the Christian Democratic Party from 2004 to 2015 and served as minister of the interior from 2011 to 2015.

After the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland became an official sponsor of the Helsinki Pride Parade for the first time in 2019, Räsänen tweeted, “The church of which I am a member has announced that it is an official partner of SETA Helsinki Pride 2019 [Editor’s note: Quotes from Päivi Räsänen were obtained using Grok AI]. How does the doctrine of the Church, the Bible, fit in with the idea that shame and sin are raised to the point of pride?”

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Police conducted several interviews with Räsänen following her tweets, and on April 29, 2021, the Finnish prosecutor general brought three criminal charges against her of incitement against a minority group. The charges related to her comments on Twitter, as well as comments she made during a radio interview in 2019, and a pamphlet she wrote in 2004.

“I will defend my right to confess my faith, so that no one else would be deprived of their right to freedom of religion and speech,” said Räsänen. “The more Christians keep silent on controversial themes, the narrower the space for freedom of speech gets.”

The Finnish politician’s case has been called “unprecedented” and gained international attention. Two lower courts unanimously acquitted Räsänen of all charges, but prosecutors continued pursuing the case until Finland’s Supreme Court heard it in October.

Räsänen was prosecuted for one count related to her tweet and another related to the pamphlet. She was charged under Finland’s criminal code for crimes against humanity. The prosecution did not appeal the charge related to the radio debate, so the Supreme Court did not consider it, and Räsänen has been acquitted of that charge.

Prior to her case being tried by the Supreme Court, Räsänen said:

The biggest surprise for me was how much joy and opportunities this has opened. I have gained much more than I have lost. From the beginning, I had a deep feeling that the entire process is in God’s hands and that this all has a purpose. I have considered this fight as my calling. It has been a privilege and honor to defend freedom of faith, which is a fundamental right in a democratic state.

Finnish politician and pastor’s wife Dr. Päivi Räsänen was found guilty of “hate speech” by Finland’s top court because of a pamphlet she wrote over 20 years ago in which she called homosexuality a developmental disorder.