Druski Mocks Erika Kirk in ‘Conservative Women’ Parody Sketch

The controversial comedian who recently skewered megachurch pastors has a new faith-themed parody that’s dividing viewers. On Wednesday (March 25), Drew Desbordes—known as Druski—posted a video titled “How Conservative Women in America act.”

The montage, which had more than 132 million views on X by Friday morning, satirizes Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) cofounder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Throughout the sketch, the Black comedian is dressed as a white woman, complete with blonde wig and makeup.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

To begin, Druski wears a white suit and dances to music with explicit lyrics as fireworks go off. That scene references Erika Kirk’s entrance at the memorial service for her husband, who was assassinated last September at a campus event in Utah. At Charlie Kirk’s memorial, his widow revealed that she had forgiven her husband’s alleged killer.

About Druski’s parody target, someone wrote, “Everyone knows who it is. Everyone knows it’s accurate. And that’s exactly why it’s going viral.”

The dressed-up comedian answers a reporter’s question about the war in Iran, talks about serving a “righteous God” while glaring into the camera and clutching a Bible, and tells an audience, “We have to protect all men in America, especially all white men” while a Black security guard stands nearby.

In other scenes, Druski listens to Katy Perry music, orders an organic pup cup, cries during the national anthem, and attempts Pilates exercises.

RELATED: Lecrae Says Druski’s Viral Megachurch Parody Reflects Real Church Problems

Druski’s Erika Kirk Sketch Angers People on the Right

Comedian Druski, 31, has been in hot water before. In February, he was criticized for seeming to intentionally mispronounce Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name at NFL Honors.

After Druski posted a sketch parodying conservative women—specifically TPUSA CEO and board chair Erika Kirk—commentator Jon Root replied, “This is too far man… You were completely disrespectful during NFL Honors & now you’re making fun of Erika Kirk, whose husband was brutally assassinated. This ain’t it.”

Other critics of Druski said targeting a widow is cruel. Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr., a contributor to TPUSA Faith, wrote, “Grief should never become content. We live in a cruel world.”

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted to Druski, “Now do conservative black women.” In the comments, someone replied to Kolvet, “Conservative black women are busy exposing Your complicity in Charlie Kirk’s murder,” referencing conspiracy theories that Candace Owens has been floating.

Others wondered how Black people would have responded if a white person had parodied Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow shortly after the civil-rights leader was assassinated.

The controversial comedian who recently skewered megachurch pastors has a new faith-themed parody that’s dividing viewers.