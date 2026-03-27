Franklin Graham Says He ‘Misspoke’ After Calling for Trump’s Reelection in CPAC Address

On Thursday (March 27), evangelist Franklin Graham raised eyebrows online after delivering remarks at the annual gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Graham urged attendees to “do everything we can” to get President Donald Trump reelected.

In an email to ChurchLeaders, Graham clarified that he misspoke and that he meant to say “Trump’s policies,” which Graham argued are on the ballot for the upcoming midterm elections.

CPAC is taking place March 26-28 in Grapevine, Texas, and will include numerous conservative speakers. The president himself is reportedly not set to make an appearance.

Graham’s comment about reelecting President Trump raised concerns in part because of the president’s own remarks about seeking a third term—something he is constitutionally ineligible to do.

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Since retaking office, Trump has been coy about stepping down after his term, at times acknowledging that he cannot run again while at other times indicating that he would consider another campaign.

In more than one Oval Office meeting, the resolute desk has prominently featured hats emblazoned with “Trump 2028.”

During Graham’s address at CPAC, Graham emphasized his appreciation for Trump.

“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I got fed up with the Republican party some time ago. Got fed up with the Democrats—well, I’ve always been fed up with them. But I’m a conservative. And most importantly, I’m a follower of Jesus Christ,” said Graham. “As a Christian, I appreciate Donald Trump taking tough issues, and taking tough stands on these issues that will benefit our world and our nation for years to come.”

“Other presidents have just kicked the can down the road on these hard issues,” he added, “but President Trump has the guts to take these tough decisions, and I appreciate that.”

Graham went on to compare Trump to the biblical figure Esther, who was put into power “for such a time as this.”

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“Thank God for President Trump,” said Graham.