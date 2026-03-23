Trump’s ‘Glad He’s Dead’ Post About Robert Mueller Sparks Comparisons to Charlie Kirk Death Celebrations

President Trump’s reaction to the death of a high-profile figure has again created controversy and backlash. After the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller was announced on Saturday (March 21), Trump posted on Truth Social, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

Mueller, a decorated military veteran and longtime public servant, died Friday night at age 81. No cause of death was given for Mueller, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021. The Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient led the FBI from 2001 to 2013.

Mueller then served as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He eventually charged several high-profile Trump associates with crimes but, as a professional courtesy, stopped short of saying whether the sitting president had obstructed justice.

Trump, who still refers to the “Russia hoax,” has spoken ill of the deceased previously. After movie director Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered last December, the president posted that the cause of death was Reiner’s “anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

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President’s Post About Robert Mueller Draws Backlash

After President Trump indicated he was “glad” Robert Mueller had died, faith and political leaders pushed back. “God help us,” posted Fr. James Martin, a Jesuit priest. “This is disgraceful language coming from a Christian, or anyone with a soul.” He added, “It was just as wrong to celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk as it is to celebrate that of Robert Mueller. May they both rest in peace. And may we never forget that Jesus’s message is about mercy.”

Theology professor Esau McCaulley wrote, “I am so tired of character and decorum mattering for every job except the highest elected office in the land.” In a comment below that, someone wrote, “If you were falsely accused for 12 years, you would have disliked Mueller too.”

Another person replied to that comment by writing, “The man died and his family is grieving their loss. If you have nothing decent to say just keep your mouth shut. Stop making excuses for [Trump].”

Messianic Jewish author Ron Cantor, president of Shelanu TV, posted, “If the faith council that surrounds President Trump had even a little bit of the DNA of the Hebrew prophets, they would confront President Trump over this [comment about Mueller’s death’].”

“Too often, they are more like the false prophets of 1 [Kings] 22 who just tell the king what he wants to hear,” said Cantor.

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This is disgraceful language coming from a Christian, or anyone with a soul, said Fr. James Martin.