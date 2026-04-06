‘It’s Time To Stop Running’—Ben Fuller Proposes Onstage During Good Friday Event

Christian artist Ben Fuller proposed to his girlfriend, Peyton, over the weekend during FaithFest’s “Easter at the Cross” event.

Fuller, who is currently in the middle of The Black Sheep Tour with Band Reeves, was the featured artist at the Good Friday free event held at the FaithFest Events Complex in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Fuller posted a video of the proposal and captioned how he met his future wife at FaithFest two years ago.

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“I saw you from the stage two years ago at @faithfestnc and I told God He’d have to really make it obvious if you were my wife. Minutes later we were face to face back stage and we’ve been talking and laughing (mostly long distance) ever since,” he said. “We sure have been through a lot, and I thought for a moment that I could do it without you, but I can’t and you make me such a better man.”

He continued, “Thank you for always pointing me back to Jesus when I’m weary and weak, and I promise to always do the same for you. I love you @paytonmlyons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E N F U L L E R (@bendfuller)

Another video sharing the couple’s special moment showed how Fuller popped the question.

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“But it’s okay to struggle, and that’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re here together. That’s why we’ve all come to this cross to lay it all down,” Fuller told the FaithFest crowd. “I’ve always struggled right my whole life. I’ve struggled with commitment. I’ve struggled with with drugs and alcohol and running away and all the things.”

“And so it’s time to stop running,” Fuller added, before turning to his girlfriend and asking her to join him on the stage.

Fuller got down on one knee and asked, “Will you marry me?”

A shocked and happy Peyton answered, “Yes!”