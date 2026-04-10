Crossroads Pastor Brian Tome Put on 1-Month Suspension, 4-Month Leave After Investigation Confirms ‘Inappropriate’ Crotch-Whipping Incident

Following an investigation into his leadership style and past conduct, Crossroads Church Senior Pastor Brian Tome has been placed on a one-month suspension that will be followed by a four-month extended leave.

In March, the church announced it had suspended Tome for “inappropriate physical humor” during an incident that allegedly occurred about 10 years ago.

The incident involved Tome whipping a church member in the crotch with a riding crop the pastor had in his office.

A riding crop is a short, whip-like tool used by a rider to aid in directing a horse’s movements.

RELATED: Crossroads Church Pastor Brian Tome Suspended for Allegedly Hitting Member in the Crotch With a Horse Whip

“The allegation is that Brian picked up the riding crop, said, ‘Oh yeah, you like that?’ And then whipped him in the crotch, and then rubbed the man’s crotch with the riding crop,” Crossroads Church cofounder and Board Chairman Brian Wells told the congregation last month.

Wells also said the church would commission an independent investigation into the situation.

Crossroads Church was named Outreach Magazine’s fastest-growing church in 2015 and 2017. The church reports an estimated weekly attendance of 34,000 across nine campuses.

Independent Investigation Finds Brian Tome’s Actions To Be ‘Inappropriate’

On Thursday, April 9, the Crossroads Spiritual Board, which includes Wells, shared that the investigation had been completed.

“While we unfortunately can’t go into details in order to respect all parties involved, we have now received and reviewed the findings of the third-party investigation that was set in motion a few weeks back,” the board said in a statement posted on the church’s website.

“The investigation is complete and has substantiated the original account of the community member who shared his concerns with us, including corroboration from a third-party witness who was not previously known,” the statement continued. “While Brian’s actions may have been intended in humor, they were inappropriate and not above reproach.”

“We’re thankful for the community member who came forward and shared his experience and participated in the third party investigation,” said the statement. “We’re praying for and offering support for everyone who has been impacted.”

The board said additional concerns about Tome’s leadership had surfaced in recent weeks.

Crossroads Church Pastor Brian Tome has been placed on a one-month suspension that will be followed by a four-month extended leave.