Former Porn Star Brittni De La Mora Blasts Church for Using Playboy Logo in Easter Promo

Former adult film star Brittni De La Mora is criticizing Action Church for using a Playboy-style bunny logo with the phrase “Get some Action” to promote its Easter service.

The Georgia-based church states on its website that it “couldn’t care less about religion or traditions. Everything we do is to put God first in our lives. Regardless of skin color, social standing, or sexual preference, we are the place for you!”

Action Church says its name is “intentional” and that it wants its “actions in our city to do the talking for us.”

According to the church, its founding pastor Gary Lamb (who goes by “Pastor G”) is known for his “raw honesty, direct preaching style, and deep love for people, leading with the conviction that Jesus is best experienced without religious performance or pretense.”

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De La Mora, who was once known as one of the world’s most famous porn stars, left the industry in 2012 after encountering Jesus. Alongside her husband Richard, she now travels the world sharing her testimony and preaching the gospel.

The former porn star said it was not culturally relevant churches that drew her to Jesus, but the truth she read in the Bible.

“When I left the adult film industry, it wasn’t because a church tried to be culturally relevant,” De La Mora posted on social media. “It was because I encountered the truth of God’s Word.”

She continued, “I read Revelation 2:20–23, and it convicted me deeply. I realized I was living in sin and needed Jesus.”

“And just like John 8:32 says, ‘You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free,’” De La Mora said.

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“That truth set me free,” she added.

De La Mora urged churches not to mirror culture but to be set apart.

“Churches don’t need to look like the world to reach the world,” she said. “People who are lost aren’t looking for more of the world…They’re looking for hope. They’re looking for truth. And this isn’t it.”