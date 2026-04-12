Sadie Robertson Huff Credits God After Baby Kit Stops Breathing—’It Was Truly Terrifying, But God’

On Saturday, April 11, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff told her social media followers how she saved her almost 9-month-old baby when the infant started choking and stopped breathing.

Kit Carroway Huff, Sadie and Christian Huff’s third child, was born Aug. 1, 2025.

Sadie shared her story to raise awareness and warn parents to be prepared in the event a child starts choking.

“Vulnerable post here,” she said. “I’m starting with that because this feels hard to talk about in my real life, much less on social media, but I do feel it is worth sharing because I truly believe awareness of it will save lives.”

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The reality television star and podcaster said she experienced trauma from the situation.

I’m currently walking through the waves of anxiety from the trauma of the situation, and the immense gratitude for the miracle of Kit’s full recovery and God’s undeniable hand on this situation,” she said. “I’ve been off social media and having my family and amazing team help me on here for some time while I work on having a sound mind. With all that said, I want to share to help raise awareness.”

As she continued, she described the event.

“Kit was sitting in her high chair this week, eating a snack while I was finishing up dinner prep, when she began to choke,” Sadie said. “Within seconds, you could tell the severity of the situation. My mom pulled her from the high chair and placed my girl into my arms just as she stopped breathing.”

“Everyone went into action and into prayer,” she added. “Mom called 911, I started CPR, and everyone began to pray out loud and move the other kids downstairs.”

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Although Sadie said she had prepared herself for such an emergency, she credited the Holy Spirit for taking over and saving Kit’s life.

“I am one of those people who likes to be prepared for all situations, so I’ve watched several videos while hoping and praying I would never have to use this knowledge” she said. “I can only explain it now like my body just knew what to do. I felt God’s Spirit guiding me, partnering with me in what I had learned and seen. I remember saying out loud, ‘what do I do?’ and then immediately started doing it and declaring life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Sadie said she followed the baby choking protocol she had learned, which resulted in Kit breathing again.

“After following protocol for a baby choking and doing CPR, Kit miraculously coughed and began to breathe, just as the paramedics arrived,” she said. “It was truly terrifying, but God.”