‘I Do Nothing for the Approval of Man,’ Says Riley Gaines After Trump Says He’s ‘Not a Big Fan’ of Her

When President Trump recently posted an image that appeared to portray him as Jesus, conservative influencer Riley Gaines was among his supporters who expressed disappointment.

“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this,” Gaines wrote early Monday (April 13). “Is [the president] looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well

2) God shall not be mocked https://t.co/GViHqWeDEr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2026

Gaines, who gained a following for her efforts to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports, said it was “amazing!” that Trump later deleted the image, which some conservatives had labeled blasphemous.

RELATED: ‘Outrageous Blasphemy’—Christians Respond to Now-Deleted Image of President Trump as Jesus

Asked about the image of himself wearing a Jesus-style robe, the president said it was him as a doctor healing people. “Only the fake news” could come up with the Jesus angle, said Trump, adding that he removed the image because “people were confused” about it.

When a reporter asked the president if he deleted the post due to criticism from the likes of Gaines, he replied, “I didn’t listen to Riley Gaines. I’m not a big fan of Riley, actually.”

Riley Gaines: ‘I Have Moral Conviction’

After President Trump dissed Riley Gaines, the influencer and podcaster expressed her continued love and support for him. “I love the President and I’m so grateful he’s in the Oval Office,” Gaines posted Monday evening. “Of course, I’ll continue to support him and the America First agenda.”

The former college swimmer emphasized that Trump’s Truth Social post “missed the mark,” noting that everyone’s “imperfect.”

In a TikTok video Monday, Gaines elaborated on the situation. Although she’s “always in [Trump’s] corner” and considers him “a master troll,” she said she just couldn’t understand why the president would portray himself as Jesus.

RELATED: ‘Racist,’ ‘Vile,’ ‘Wicked’—Christian Leaders Condemn Trump’s Truth Social Post Depicting the Obamas as Apes

Gaines, who described herself as a “lifelong Bible-believing Christian conservative,” said her post noting that “God shall not be mocked” went viral. “The comments were filled with people calling me a [Republican in name only] and a grifter and a liberal, a closeted liberal who’s trying to destroy President Trump, which those people aren’t even worth responding to,” she said. Trump’s criticism of her criticism was predictable, according to Gaines.

After President Trump dissed Riley Gaines, the influencer and podcaster expressed her continued love and support for him.