‘Outrageous Blasphemy’—Christians Respond to Now-Deleted Image of President Trump as Jesus

On Sunday morning, April 12, President Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social of himself as Jesus Christ that has sparked “blasphemy” claims from Christians, many of whom have supported his presidency. The image was deleted from Trump’s account shortly after 11 a.m. EST.

The image portrays Trump wearing a robe commonly found in images portraying Jesus. The image shows Trump radiating light from his hands, one of which is placed on the forehead of a man who appears to be in need of healing.

Trump is surrounded by a nurse, a man in the military, a young woman praying, and what might be someone resembling veterans. Angels, along with eagles, fighter planes, the American flag, and the Statue of Liberty, appear in the background.

Trump’s Jesus image was posted less than 30 minutes after the president criticized Pope Leo for being “weak on crime” and said the pope was “terrible for foreign policy.”

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,” Trump said.

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Pastors, Christian influencers, bestselling authors, podcasters, and activists blasted Trump for posting the image, asking for its removal.

“This is blasphemous,” Christian influencer Jon Root posted. “Trump portraying himself as Jesus Christ, descending from the clouds, healing the sick, with people praying to him, is reprehensible.” Root added, “If only there was a qualified leader of the White House Faith Office, and not a heretic, so this wouldn’t happen or at least would be called out.”

Activist and Fox News contributor Riley Gaines reacted by writing, “Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” She said, “Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Host of “The Brilyn Hollyhand Show” and bestselling author Brilyn Hollyhand labeled Trump’s post “gross blasphemy” and said, “Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself.”

President Trump posted an image on Truth Social of himself as Jesus Christ, sparking blasphemy claims from Christians.