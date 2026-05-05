‘Lord Thank You’—Worship Director Jordan McCullough Joins Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson in ‘American Idol’ Top 3

Worship director Jordan McCullough thanked God for the opportunity to be in the Top 3 of “American Idol,” where he joins fellow Christians Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson. A number of “American Idol” contestants this season have been bold in speaking about their Christian faith.

“Thank you for this!” McCullough said in an Instagram post celebrating the fact he advanced yet again on the reality singing show. “I promise to steward it well! Lord thank you for trusting me with this! 🫂😭… Finale next week! 🙏❤️ TOP 3!”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan McCullough (@jordanmmusic)

Jordan McCullough, Hannah Harper, and Keyla Richardson Advance to ‘American Idol’ Top 3

On “American Idol” Monday, May 4, the Top 5 contestants performed two rounds of songs during an episode that paid tribute to the show’s history. Former judge Randy Jackson mentored the contestants and Paula Abdul served as a guest judge alongside judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The first round of performances featured a crossover with “Dancing With the Stars.” Pros from that show danced in the background as the “American Idol” contestants sang. The second round of performances were duets with the current Top 5 contestants and five former “American Idol” contestants from 2006.

Chris Tungseth and Braden Rumfelt, both pastors’ sons, were eliminated at the end of the episode. Tungseth performed “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan and later performed Garth Brooks’ “The Thunder Rolls” with Bucky Covington. Rumfelt performed “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims and later Queen’s “The Show Must Go On” with Paris Bennett.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Rumfelt said, “What’s up beautiful people?! As we all probably know, I didn’t make the top 3:/ (but I’m singing in the finale) and that’s okay! @americanidol has given me some of the best experiences, friends, and challenges I’ve waited my whole life for:).”

“Jesus has blessed [me] with an amazing talent and I’m proud of myself for using it the way I have the past few months:),” he added.

“ALSO I want to thank you 🫵🏼 because of you, I now know I can be successful in what I love, there’s not a better feeling!” Rumfelt concluded. “Keep your eyes peeled, I’m going to be releasing music and touring and all the cool stuff😎 thank YOU for praying, voting, and supporting me along the way! I couldn’t have made it here without yall.”

Hannah Harper, a mom of three who grew up singing in her family’s bluegrass-gospel band, picked Peggy Lee’s “Fever” for her first song, a choice that Randy Jackson was skeptical about. “Oddly enough, you sound great on it,” he told Harper after hearing her sing it. “Sing this to your husband,” he said.

“I gotta sing it about him. He’d be mad if I sung it about somebody else,” Harper pointed out.

Worship director Jordan McCullough thanked God for the opportunity to be in the Top 3 of American Idol, where he joins fellow Christians Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson.