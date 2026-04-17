White House Faith Office Hosts Over 100 Pastors, as Well as Missionaries From the Buddhist Community

Paula White-Cain, president and founder of the National Faith Advisory Board, posted photos of a busy week for the White House Faith Office, which involved hosting pastors, as well as elders and missionaries of the Buddhist community.

In February 2025, President Donald Trump appointed White-Cain to lead the White House Faith Office and Jenny Korn as its faith director.

According to the White House, Trump “established the historic White House Faith Office to be a voice for people of faith and ensure faith is protected and respected in America. President Trump has made history again and again for the faith community.”

“Since the founding of our nation, nobody has fought harder or gained more for believers, reversing the catastrophic policies of the previous administration while building on the winning legacy of his first term,” the statement continued. “President Trump has protected religious liberty and affirmed faith in America.”

White-Cain is also the pastor of City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida, and the president of Paula White Ministries. She is married to rock icon Jonathan Cain from the band Journey.

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“What a GREAT week at the @whitehouse Faith Office this week,” White-Cain wrote. “Having fun launching our new Faith updates with @jenny_s_korn…briefing over 115 Pastors…listening session with Elders, missionaries of the Buddhist community…and so much more…I am grateful to serve people of faith.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula White-Cain (@paulamichellewhite)

The White House Faith Office leader share a photo of the many pastors and leaders who attended the briefing, some of which included Travis Johnson, Todd Coconato, William Wolfe, Malachi O’Brien, Mike Signorelli, Alan DiDio, Ross Johnston, and Lucas Miles.

White-Cain also shared photos of her and Korn meeting with the elders and missionaries of the Buddhist community and praying with them.

“Pastors are heroes, especially the ones beside me and behind me,” Pastor Travis Johnson posted.

“They’re not only heroes, they’re my friends. I still believe pastors can change a nation and they’re a key to revival,” he continued. “I believe this group right here is a black robe regiment. Thank you to the White House Faith Office, Paula White, Jenny Korn, and National Faith Advisory Board.”