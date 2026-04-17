Premise of Upcoming Rom-Com ‘One Night Only’ Disgusts Christians

At this week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures hyped its upcoming romantic comedy “One Night Only,” set in a society where premarital sex is legal for only one night each year. Based on social media comments, the premise falls flat for supporters of a Christian sexual ethic.

In the film, Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro play characters who meet on the one night of the year when sex is allowed. While flirting during dinner, they lament how difficult it is to find love amid such strict rules. “This is the best pizza I’ve ever had,” says Barbaro’s character. “I think it’s better than sex. I can’t remember.” The lead actress also confides that she is longing to “find something real.”

“One Night Only” is slated for release on Aug. 7. It was directed by Will Gluck, whose previous rom-coms include “Easy A,” “Friends With Benefits,” and “Anyone but You.” The film also stars LeVar Burton, Molly Ringwald, Maya Hawke, Este Haim, and Julia Fox.

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‘One Night Only’: A Sex-Themed ‘Purge’

Before debuting a trailer of “One Night Only” for theater owners this week, Universal Pictures played a sizzle reel warning that rom-coms are on the decline. The studio then promised that “hope” is still available, via its upcoming film.

When word spread about the premise of “One Night Only,” some people joked that it was “The Purge: Premarital Sex Edition.” In the dystopian “Purge” media franchise, “any and all crime is legal” for 12 hours each year.

“Are we that short on ideas where this became a movie?” someone asked about “One Night Only.”

“I don’t think what they are looking for is ‘love,’” a social media user wrote about the film’s lead characters. Another person asked, sarcastically, “How will I find love if I can’t bang randos?” Others inquired, “Have they tried getting married?”

At this week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures hyped its upcoming romantic comedy One Night Only, set in a society where premarital sex is legal for only one night each year.