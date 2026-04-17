Christian Rocker Magdalene Rose Receives Apology After Church Canceled Show Over Her Appearance

Last week, Christian hard rock artist Magdalene Rose went viral for speaking out about churches canceling her shows because of the way she looks and sounds.

During an interview with ChurchLeaders, Magdalene Rose shared that a “show was canceled because we saw Magdalene Rose and we don’t like the way her imagery is too dark.” She noted that in many cases, no one reached out to discuss concerns directly.

Magdalene Rose Shares ‘Really Cool Update’

On Wednesday, April 15, Magdalene Rose posted that she received an apology from one of the pastors who canceled her show.

“Hey guys, it’s Magdalene Rose and I have a really, really cool update,” she said. “It’s cooler than the news articles, cooler than the numbers, cooler than whatever has been going on throughout this whole process.”

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Magdalene Rose told fans that a youth pastor reached out to apologize and said he wished he had done things differently.

“If you’ve been keeping up, I made a post about a cancellation we had due to the way I looked,” she said, “and just also expressed my frustration over the years of getting calls of cancellations because of people saying that I couldn’t be Christian because of my clothes, or the makeup that I wear, or the music that I make.”

She continued, “Normally, I don’t get a chance to explain myself or any sort of communication from any of these churches. And it’s really awesome because yesterday, I got a message from the youth pastor that canceled the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥀Magdalene Rose🥀 (@officialmagdalenerose)

The “Shark Spray” rocker shared that the youth pastor’s wife sent her a screenshot of a message the youth pastor wanted to send.

“It was a really heartfelt apology,” Magdalene Rose said. “Explaining that he wished he would have done things differently and, you know, acknowledging that there are people that are being reached through this music and just hoping that I could forgive him.”

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“I just wanted to say how big of a deal that is. Because it’s really easy to make a post and then for news outlets to share, and for people to get on and argue and just talk about the drama of it all, but a lot of times you don’t really see a resolution,” she added. “And I think, especially being a Christian, that’s a really big part of these conversations. And that’s what I hoped would happen when I shared that post online.”