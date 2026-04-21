Eden Joel, Son of Former Newsboys Bassist, Releases Music With Explicit Warning

Eden Joel, the son of former Newsboys bassist Phil Joel, has been releasing music, but you won’t be hearing it on any Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) station.

Similar to TobyMac’s late son, Truett McKeehan, and Steven Curtis Chapman’s sons Caleb and Will Franklin Chapman, of the band Colony House, Eden Joel decided not to follow in his father’s Dove Award-winning Christian music footsteps.

The 21-year-old Joel‘s style is classified as alternative, and he is currently on tour with In Color. According to his bio, the Nashville, Tennessee, native’s life has revolved around making music.

“From busking on street corners as a kid to writing and recording songs in his bedroom, he’s spent years developing a sound that’s entirely his own,” Joel’s bio states. “Over the past three years, he’s played shows as a touring musician with artists like Stephen Sanchez, Annie DiRusso, Briston Maroney, Mercury, Venus and the Fly Traps, and Hannah Cole.”

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His bio continues, “Eden is stepping into the spotlight with infectious indie-pop melodies and clever lyricism that reflects growth, experimentation, and self-discovery beyond his years.”

In 2025, Joel released an EP titled “Dogpile” that includes five songs, one of which carries an explicit warning label.

Joel’s song lyrics for his song “Pretending” are as follows:

Lost your way again.

Sunday morning had to fight for common sense.

You need a quick fix to keep my voice from shaking.

Said you’re thinking of me, but I know you’re faking.

So go out to L.A.

F**k it, I don’t care.

I hope she makes you happy

Is that what you want to hear?

A consolation prize.

For what you couldn’t get right the first time.

We both know the ending.

But we’ll just keep pretending.

We’ll just keep pretending, yeah.

Pretending, yeah.

On March 11, Eden Joel released a new single titled “18 Wheeler.”

Eden Joel’s parents, Phil and Heather Joel, are the co-owners of “The Green Room” in Franklin, Tennessee, a home and gift store that supports the planet and the community.