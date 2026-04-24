Benny Hinn Ministries Faces Asset Garnishment Following Lawsuit Over Unpaid Services

The assets of televangelist Benny Hinn’s nonprofit organization will be subject to garnishment per a court order following a lawsuit from a company that provided marketing materials for the ministry.

PrintMailPro was awarded summary judgment in January after alleging that Hinn’s ministry refused to pay for services rendered.

Hinn is well-known for his revival meetings in which he has claimed to have the power of miracle healing. He has long been associated with the Word of Faith and prosperity gospel movements.

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While in recent years Hinn has expressed reticence over prosperity theology, even going as far as to say in 2019 that “prosperity is not for sale,” he has continued to promise divine financial blessings to those who financially contribute to his ministry.

Hinn has been involved in several legal disputes throughout his years as a minister. In 2011, Strang Communications (now called Charisma Media) sued Hinn in an attempt to recover a $300,000 book advance after Strang accused Hinn of violating the morality clause of the agreement. Strang alleged that Hinn had an inappropriate relationship with fellow televangelist Paula White.

In 2014, Hinn was sued by InfoCision, a fundraising company, after InfoCision accused Hinn of defaulting on payments. In 2021, he was sued by Mail America Communications, Inc., after the mailing service company alleged that he defaulted on payments.

Hinn has also had issues with the IRS.

The latest lawsuit against Hinn came from PrintMailPro, a Texas-based direct mail company.

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According to the lawsuit, PrintMailPro “produced a substantial amount of printed materials and provided a substantial amount of mass mail marketing services” for Benny Hinn Ministries between January and May 2025, but the ministry “defaulted on its payment obligations to PrintMailPro by failing and refusing to pay the full invoice amounts.”