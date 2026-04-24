Donnie Wahlberg Shares the Moment He Told Wife Jenny McCarthy, ‘I Have To Give My Life to [Jesus] Now’

Despite his massive success, Donnie Wahlberg has felt empty and lonely, so much so that he recently reached a point where he knew he needed to fully surrender his life to Christ. In a vulnerable interview with George Janko, Wahlberg described the barriers that have kept him from fully turning to God and how he has navigated putting God first, even before his wife.

“God’s been very patient with me,” said Wahlberg. “I have to say that. It’s been an on and off journey my whole life. And it’s really in the last year that I really have committed myself on a deeper level.”

“I literally have walked around for the last 30-something, 37, 38 years thinking I have all the answers,” he said. “And it’s been so difficult in the last year to realize I don’t have them all. I can try, and I know God’s doing all the work, but I finally got to a point where I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore without him.’”

[Editor’s note: This interview contains language some might find offensive.]

Donnie Wahlberg Realized He Was ‘Missing Something’

Donnie Wahlberg is a singer, actor, and producer who first rose to fame as a founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block. He has since established himself as an actor, most notably starring for over a decade as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan in the series “Blue Bloods” and its 2026 spinoff “Boston Blue.” Donnie Wahlberg is the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, a Christian who works with the Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow.

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Wahlberg joined content creator and actor George Janko and Janko’s wife, Shawna, on “The George Janko Show” for a more than two-hour conversation on Wahlberg’s background, career, and faith journey.

Wahlberg reflected throughout the discussion on growing up in an Irish-Catholic family marked by alcoholism and codependency and then becoming successful at a young age. He shared with the Jankos about how his upbringing shaped him and contributed to his belief that he had to have “all the answers.”

“I come from a codependent family,” Wahlberg said. “And when my parents broke up, I was around 11, and I immediately became, like, the peacekeeper, you know, and the peacemaker…and codependent and a people-pleaser.”

Even though Wahlberg grew up Catholic, he said church was mainly a way for his parents to get nine kids out of the house so they could clean and rest. “While I still even enjoy going to Catholic church sometimes and stuff, it wasn’t about relationship so much,” he said. However, “in those early days, I did feel a connection to God. I felt a deep connection in my heart.”

Despite his massive success, Donnie Wahlberg has felt empty and lonely, so much so that he recently reached a point where he knew he needed to fully surrender his life to Christ.