Pastor Who Wrote a Marriage Book Arrested for Illegally Marrying Second Wife

Pastor Leslie Williams, 62, was arrested on a bigamy charge at a retirement center in Florida last month.

Bigamy is the criminal act of marrying someone while already being married to someone else. While some states are more lenient than others, it is illegal in all 50 states.

In 2017, Williams, a board-certified Christian counselor, wrote a marriage book titled “Love Her Like This: Loving Her Has Never Been Deeper.”

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that records show Williams is married to two different people, despite Williams’ Facebook page listing him as single.

“Florida marriage records were obtained and confirmed that Leslie Williams was still lawfully married at the time of the subsequent marriage,” the sheriff’s office said. “Based on these records, a warrant was obtained for Leslie Williams for the charge of bigamy.”

RELATED: Georgia Youth Pastor Arrested on CSAM Charges Following Multi-State Investigation

According to Fox News Digital, Williams was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center in Florida until he could be extradited to Georgia, the state that issued the warrant.

Williams is also the founder of Leslie Williams Ministries, which states its “mission is to spread the message of hope and love through faith in Jesus Christ and prepare as many as we can for the end of time!”

A synopsis of the pastor’s marriage book reads:

Love her Like This (LHLT) is a crossover book written to men, but women will love it! LHLT speaks directly to the hearts of men sharing the deep intent of the type of love a man should have for his wife! LHLT also deals with common issues that arise in a marriage that have the potential to destroy the sacred relationship between a husband and wife. Additionally, LHLT answers many questions and challenges men to love deeper than ever before, by making plain the meaning of commitment! Most importantly, LHLT reveals the rich and deep love a husband should and must have for his wife using the biblical example found in Ephesians 5:25. “Husbands, love your wives even as Christ loved the church, and gave Himself for it!” This book describes the unconditional, never failing love our Lord has for His bride and uses the premise of that love as a measurement for men to use while loving their wives! Reading this book will make you laugh, cry and most of all act. If a husband loves his wife like Christ loves the church, God will be glorified and their love would be the crowning achievement of their lives!