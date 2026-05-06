Thousands Accept Jesus, Nearly 500 Baptized at Brandon Lake’s Hometown Tour Finale Featuring Nick Jonas and Dan + Shay

Christian artist Brandon Lake concluded his King of Hearts Tour over the weekend with two dates in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. The shows included guests Nick Jonas, Dan + Shay, Benjamin William Hastings, Franni Cash, and Pat Barrett.

In a social media video, Lake shared that he dreamed of playing his hometown’s Credit One Stadium more than two years ago but was turned down because the venue told him he was not big enough to play there.

“They actually emailed back and they said, ‘I think we’re too big for you right now,’” he said. “So they made me a mug. On one side, it has the email that says, ‘We’re too big for you at this moment,’ and the other side was a drone photo of a sold-out crowd. Now we’re doing it twice.”

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As Lake walked around the stage before the first show, taking it all in, he said, “This is crazy. This hits different in the hometown.”

Both nights in Charleston were livestreamed and included the tour’s opening artist, Cash, and special guest Barrett, both of whom joined Lake on songs during his set. The first night also featured Nick Jonas, who joined Lake onstage to sing their two new songs, “The Author” and a remix of Jonas’ song “Hope.”

Night two featured Grammy Award-winning country duo Dan + Shay and former Hillsong United member William Hastings.

According to Lake, thousands gave their lives to Christ over the course of both nights following his gospel invitation, and nearly 500 people were baptized on the grounds of the stadium.

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“If you prayed that prayer, it’s the best decision you could ever make,” Lake told those who raised their hand to publicly identify themselves as having made a decision for Jesus. “The last thing I’m going to tell you—it’s really important and I wished somebody would have told me this when I was young—at some point, a Christian is going to hurt you.”

He continued, “It’s because they’re not perfect. I’m not perfect. You’re not perfect. Church ain’t perfect, because we all go there.”