Tim Tebow Invites People To Honor His Late Father, Continue Bob Tebow’s Mission

Following the death of his father, Tim Tebow invited people to celebrate his dad’s evangelism efforts and to learn “how we get the chance to carry that forward.” At a May 7 Celebration of Life in Florida, attendees will “hear about a life of significance and what makes life worth living,” Tebow wrote on social media this week.

Robert “Bob” Tebow, who died at age 78 on April 23, served in campus and pastoral ministry before becoming a full-time missionary in the Philippines with wife Pam. While there, Tim, the youngest of their five children, was born.

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Tim Tebow, a Christian activist and former NFL quarterback, posted on May 5, “My dad dedicated his life to making sure people had the chance to hear the Gospel. Not for fame. Not for recognition. Just because he loved Jesus and he loved people, and he couldn’t imagine keeping that to himself. Thursday, we get to honor that.”

My dad dedicated his life to making sure people had the chance to hear the Gospel. Not for fame.

Not for recognition.

Just because he loved Jesus and he loved people, and he couldn’t imagine keeping that to himself. Thursday, we get to honor that. We get to look back at a life… pic.twitter.com/xeTBfN0b4Z — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) May 5, 2026

About the memorial service, Tebow encouraged people to “bring a friend, carpool together, and come join us,” adding, “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate [my dad].”

Tim Tebow Invites the Public to Father’s Memorial

The memorial service for Bob Tebow will be held at The Church of Eleven22 in Jacksonville, Florida. Son Tim Tebow is a member of that nondenominational church, founded and led by Pastor Joby Martin.

On April 26, Tim Tebow thanked people “for the prayers, love and support that our family has received” since Bob’s passing. “We’ve really loved hearing story after story remembering my Dad,” he added.

Tebow posted a photo of his father next to the words “Well done!” In the caption, he wrote, “‘Atta boy.’ That’s the phrase my dad longed to hear whenever God would welcome him home. I believe he heard it loud and clear after decades of serving so faithfully.”

Following the death of his father, Tim Tebow invited people to celebrate his dad’s evangelism efforts and to learn how to get the chance to carry that forward.

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Previously, Tebow shared that what his father most looked forward to about heaven was seeing Jesus “face to face.” He said his dad continued to serve as a role model for him, even while facing Parkinson’s disease. Bob Tebow was diagnosed with that neurological condition in 2016.