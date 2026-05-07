Natalie Grant Hospitalized After Fall Causes Bleeding Kidney, Emergency Surgery

Dove Award-winning artist Natalie Grant was hospitalized after taking a hard fall on a sidewalk that resulted in a bleeding kidney and a blood clot in her bladder.

“Moving Bella home from college didn’t end quite the way we planned,” Grant posted on social media.

“On Thursday night, after packing boxes and loading the car, we walked to dinner,” she continued. “And somewhere between the hotel and the restaurant, I tripped on a sidewalk and took a hard fall. I mean, very hard fall. Basically I WIPED OUT.”

Grant believed that she might have fractured a rib, but the injuries were more serious.

“What I thought might be a fractured rib turned into a hospital stay—a serious internal situation with a bleeding kidney, a blood clot in my bladder and surgery this morning to fix it all,” she said. “What in the world?!”

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The “Speak the Name” singer joked about tripping on a sidewalk and injuring internal organs.

“Who trips and falls on a sidewalk and injures a couple organs?! ,” she said. “But thank you Jesus, it went well today, I’m on the mend and will make a full recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Grant (@nataliegrant)

She continued, “Thanking God for incredible doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Lakeland Regional Health who moved quickly, cared deeply, and got me through a pretty scary situation.”

Grant also thanked her husband Bernie for his care.

“And thank you @bernieherms for caring for me in a way only you can,” she said.

“I sure would appreciate your prayers for a quick recovery,” Grant asked, before encouraging her followers to “Hug your people. Slow down. And maybe…watch where you’re walking.”