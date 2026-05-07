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Natalie Grant Hospitalized After Fall Causes Bleeding Kidney, Emergency Surgery

By Jesse T. Jackson
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Natalie Grant
Natalie Grant in the hospital following hard fall. Screengrab via Instagram / @nataliegrant

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Dove Award-winning artist Natalie Grant was hospitalized after taking a hard fall on a sidewalk that resulted in a bleeding kidney and a blood clot in her bladder.

“Moving Bella home from college didn’t end quite the way we planned,” Grant posted on social media.

“On Thursday night, after packing boxes and loading the car, we walked to dinner,” she continued. “And somewhere between the hotel and the restaurant, I tripped on a sidewalk and took a hard fall. I mean, very hard fall. Basically I WIPED OUT.”

Grant believed that she might have fractured a rib, but the injuries were more serious.

“What I thought might be a fractured rib turned into a hospital stay—a serious internal situation with a bleeding kidney, a blood clot in my bladder and surgery this morning to fix it all,” she said. “What in the world?!”

RELATED: ‘Patriotic’ Natalie Grant Says Singing National Anthem at GOP Debate Was a ‘Privilege’

The “Speak the Name” singer joked about tripping on a sidewalk and injuring internal organs.

“Who trips and falls on a sidewalk and injures a couple organs?! 🙋🏼‍♀️🙃,” she said. “But thank you Jesus, it went well today, I’m on the mend and will make a full recovery.”

 

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A post shared by Natalie Grant (@nataliegrant)

She continued, “Thanking God for incredible doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Lakeland Regional Health who moved quickly, cared deeply, and got me through a pretty scary situation.”

Grant also thanked her husband Bernie for his care.

“And thank you @bernieherms for caring for me in a way only you can,” she said.

“I sure would appreciate your prayers for a quick recovery,” Grant asked, before encouraging her followers to “Hug your people. Slow down. And maybe…watch where you’re walking.”

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Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

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