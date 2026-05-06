Priscilla Shirer’s Son JC Shares Story of Drunkenness To Illustrate Lesson in Spiritual Growth

Jerry “JC” Shirer Jr. recently shared a “personal illustration” of how easy it is to forget the lessons God teaches us once we have some distance from the consequences of our actions. In a candid and humorous conversation with his mother, Priscilla Shirer, about life transitions, JC described getting drunk, regretting his choices, and then forgetting how unpleasant being drunk was after enough time had gone by.

“I’m going to tell y’all something,” Priscilla said to viewers before JC got into his illustration. “I don’t know what y’all’s perception is of our life, but we regular over here in these streets.”

“We raising regular kids who have a regular life,” she said, “who have to make regular decisions about the regular influences and the regular paths they’re going to walk down and behaviors they’re going to indulge or not indulge.”

“This one right here,” she said of JC, “there have been two times that this boy has come into my house wasted. When I say wasted, I mean it in the purest sense, the fullest sense that you could think of wasted. This one right here.”

Later, she said, “I don’t know what kind of parenting situation y’all think we got, that everybody is over here just going to Bible study and stuff.”

“Oh no,” JC put in. “I was out here having fun, you know what I’m sayin’?”

“These people are wearing us out,” said his mother.

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Priscilla Shirer and Son JC Discuss Seasons of Transition

Priscilla Shirer is an author and Bible teacher, as well as co-founder with her husband, Jerry, of Going Beyond Ministries. She is a New York Times bestselling author of more than two dozen books and has had featured roles in a number of films, including “War Room,” “I Can Only Imagine” and “The Forge.” The Shirers have three sons.

In March 2025, Priscilla and her son JC launched a podcast called “Full Fledged.” The description of the podcast on YouTube says, “The dynamic duo is here to bring you laughter, joy, and a lot of wisdom from their brutally honest family conversations.”

In their May 5 episode, titled “Why Does Faithfulness Feel So Hard During Seasons of Transition,” the mother and son discussed the current life transitions they are each experiencing and what they’ve learned about how to navigate new seasons well. JC recently moved home and will soon be a college graduate, while Priscilla is navigating parenting adult children and being a semi-empty nester.

JC Shirer recently shared a personal illustration of how easy it is to forget the lessons God teaches us once we have some distance from the consequences of our actions.