Comedian Jay Pharoah Is ‘Right Where God Wants Me To Be’ After Receiving Bible From ‘Celebrity Evangelist’ Dylan Novak

Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah recently opened up about his Christian faith during an interview with journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall, saying, “I think I am right where God wants me to be.” Pharoah also revealed that he experienced a shift in his life after receiving a Bible from Dylan Novak, who is known as “the celebrity evangelist.”

Pharoah, whose legal name is Jared Antonio Farrow, is a standup comedian and actor who was on the cast of “Saturday Night Live” from 2010 to 2016. He appeared in the 2014 film “Ride Along” and has voice acted in several films, including “Sing” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

Pharoah is also the host of gameshow “The Quiz With Balls.”

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Jay Pharoah Says ‘The Lord Is Real’ After Receiving Bible from Dylan Novak

In a recent appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Pharoah discussed his current projects, which include a new rap album. In one of the songs, Pharoah raps about being “rich with the love of God.”

“You can have all the money in the world,” Pharoah told Hall. “It’s not going to fulfill you. What you need, you need God. You need love. And once you have that, once you have that, you are fulfilled as a person.”

“What is the price of fame if you lose your soul in the process?” he went on to add.

Taking hold of the cross around his neck, Pharoah said, “This is not just a cross. I tell people this. And I know I do have a little bit of profanity in [my album], but the way that my life has pivoted, I don’t even curse offstage anymore.”

“Because I got closer. I started reading,” he continued. “I’ve been in the Word. And I didn’t know I was violating [it]. I didn’t know you weren’t supposed to use those words. I didn’t know that.”

Pharoah went on to clarify that he’s “still trying to subtract” profanity from his standup comedy, saying with a smile, “I’m still getting there.”

“Hey, hey. Look, look. God is working on me when it comes to that. He’s working on me. He’s working on me,” he said as Hall laughed. “But I stopped. In 2024—now, can I tell you this story? Because this is so serious.”

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“So I was reading on my Bible app, because I said, ‘I want to finish the Bible. I want to read the whole thing,’” Pharoah said. “So I was reading my Bible app, but it didn’t feel right, because every time you’re on your Bible app, you get all these distractions. You got Instagram, you got Facebook, you got all these things coming up.”