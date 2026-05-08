Johnny B Opens Up About New Single ‘The Reason I’m Free’ and New Role at Fresh Wine Records

Worship leader and recording artist Johnny Burkhalter, known professionally as Johnny B, has released a new single titled “The Reason I’m Free” and has taken on a new role as chief operating officer of Fresh Wine Records.

Fresh Wine Records was founded by pastor and worship leader Eddie James.

ChurchLeaders spoke with Johnny B and asked him about his new single and new role at Fresh Wine Records.

Johnny B’s Interview With ChurchLeaders

What inspired the new song?

Johnny B: So towards the end of last year, I was doing a devotional with some friends. It was a “Bible in a year” kind of devotional, and so we’re on day like 300 or so. And we’re in the Psalms, and it was one of those Psalms that’s very typical of David, where he’s feeling low, and he’s having a hard time, but he still chooses to give God praise no matter what.

So I just began to think about that thought, that when I feel low, I’ll still lift him high. So that line was the beginning of what became this song. I went over to my piano and just started playing around and came up with this, what I thought was the chorus, ended up being the first verse.

I took it to some friends and we sat down and we finished the song in less than an hour or so. Start to finish, was totally finished. It was just one of those really special moments where it all came together, but it came from that thought or that framework of, we all have moments in our life that aren’t good, but our worship isn’t based on our goodness. It’s based on his goodness, and he’s been really good. So when I feel low, I’ll still lift him high. I’ve got a reason because I’ve been set free.

RELATED: Johnny B Releases Modern Revival of Hillsong Classic ‘I Give You My Heart’

You have new role at Fresh Wine Records. Tell us how that came about.

Johnny B: So, Fresh Wine Records was founded 20 plus years ago by Eddie James. Eddie is a gospel artist, and he’s traveled the world spreading the gospel, singing gospel music, and raising up young musicians and artists. Some of those artists are Aaron Moses, Dante Bowe, Joel Barnes, a lot of that original Maverick City lineup were all artists that Eddie poured into and raised up, and they were some of the very first artists on Fresh Wine Records many years ago. But the label itself was really kind of started for Eddie himself to have a way of producing and releasing music.