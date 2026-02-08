‘Jesus Is the Only Way’—Tony Dungy Joins Sean Feucht at Super Bowl Jesus March

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy joined Sean Feucht in San Francisco, California for Let Us Worship’s third annual Super Bowl Jesus March.

“I’m excited to be here,” Dungy told those participating in the march. “I was blessed to play in Super Bowl XIII. I played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We were playing the Dallas Cowboys. We had won two Super Bowls. Dallas had won two Super Bowls, and everyone said this is going to be the Game of the Century. Whoever wins is the best team in football.”

The 70-year-old Dungy, who won a Super Bowl as both a player and a coach, shared a story from his playing days that left a lasting spiritual impact.

“We had a chapel service before the game, and the chaplain was a guy by the name of Doc Eshelman, and he said, ‘Everybody’s going to be excited about this game, but after it’s over, that doesn’t make any difference. Yes, you want to win, but do you have a relationship with Christ—that is going to be the biggest story to come out of this game,’” Dungy continued.

“Not who wins or loses, [but] who has the relationship with Christ,” the chaplain continued. “You can win the game, and if you don’t know Jesus, you’ll be a loser.”

Dungy described hearing chaplain Eshelman say those words as “powerful.”

“That was powerful. That was 47 years ago in Super Bowl XIII. We are [now] at Super Bowl LX, and it’s the same message.” Dungy said. “Yes, you can come enjoy the game, the Super Bowl, all the excitement, but if you don’t know Jesus, you came out as a loser.”

Dungy then prayed for all those walking in the worship march, that their demonstration would act as a witness telling people that “Jesus is the only way to heaven.”

NFL legend Kurt Warner and former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander also joined the march.