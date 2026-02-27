Jonathan Cain Will Go ‘Separate Ways’ From Journey as He ‘Faithfully’ Answers God’s Call

Journey keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jonathan Cain has released a new Christian EP titled, “Only a Prayer Away,” as he anticipates leaving the iconic band after Journey’s Final Frontier Tour. Cain, who started making Christian music in the mid-2010s, said that he had had no plans to make any more, but God would not leave him alone.

Cain told Ultimate Classic Rock that, during a year off from Journey, he was doing ministry and “was not going to do another one of these faith things, Christian worship pieces.”

“And then God wouldn’t leave me alone,” he said. “The songs kept coming…I have a whole, full album, about 15 songs now. I decided to put six out, then I’ll have another six, then maybe an album. Nobody has time to listen to 15 songs, anyway.”

“If you looked at ‘Faithfully,’ it could be a worship song if you changed one word,” Cain said of the hit single he wrote for Journey. “‘Oh Lord, you stand by me / I stand by you, faithfully.’ And ‘God, I come to you with open arms,’ or ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ ‘hold on to that Holy Spirit feeling.’ Faith has always been a part of who I am, so it’s not a stretch.”

Jonathan Cain Was Inspired by Survivors of Hurricane Helene

Jonathan Cain is a musician who is arguably best known for being part of Journey. As a member of the famous band, Cain wrote the hit single “Faithfully” and co-wrote “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “Open Arms,” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” He is married to Paula White-Cain, senior pastor of City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida.

In a 2022 interview with I Am Second, Cain described his spiritual journey. Cain’s father, from whom Cain got the title of “Don’t Stop Believin,’” was central to that journey. After Cain’s father died, God revealed himself to the musician in a powerful way.

Cain now sees the lyrics in songs such as “Faithfully” and “Open Arms” as God revealing his love to him. “It opened my eyes to the transcendence of a father reaching down to his son,” Cain said.

“Now I understand that my worship music is my way of being grateful and staying [God’s] son,” he said. “I think that we all need to know that it’s not too late and we’re all worthy and he’s a good God.”

The musician has released a number of worship records, including “What God Wants To Hear” (2016), “More Like Jesus” (2019), and his most recent, “Only a Prayer Away,” which came out Friday, Feb. 27.

