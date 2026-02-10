Kid Rock Sings ‘Give Your Life To Jesus’ During TPUSA’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Turning Point USA (TPUSA) halftime show, which aired during Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, might have set a record for the highest YouTube stream of all time, according to TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet.

“The All American Halftime Show” featured performances by Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Antonio & Allison, and Kid Rock.

Kolvet reported that the halftime show was viewed more than 25 million times. The show was prerecorded. During one song of Barrett’s performance, she was not wearing shoes, but when the lights came up for her next song, she was wearing shoes despite not changing positions.

“‘The All-American Halftime Show’ pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone, with a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher.” Kolvet said. “And the numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final counts incoming). Based on tonight’s success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027. God bless America.”

The following day, Kolvet posted, “Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett are all heroes for stepping up and taking the risk with us last night. It took guts. I hope they get a lot of love today!!”

In 2004, Kid Rock performed during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, which also featured Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, and Jessica Simpson.

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Broke Viewer Record

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring Bad Bunny was the most watched halftime show of all time, drawing 135 million viewers. Bad Bunny’s performance, which featured guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, surpassed Kendrick Lamar’s previous record of 133.5 million viewers.

In less than 14 minutes, Bad Bunny performed portions of the songs “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR,” “Monaco,” “Die With a Smile” featuring Lady Gaga, “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” “NUEVAYoL,” “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” featuring Ricky Martin, “El Apagón,” “Café Con Ron,” and “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.”

Bad Bunny’s lyrics are known for their sexualized themes. Some lyrics from his song “Safaera” include: “I want to f**k with you and smoke a blunt, a blunt…that *ss deserves everything…f**k the Audi, not the Honda…if your boyfriend doesn’t suck your *ss…mommy, I’ll suck you up…I want to take a selfie with that ‘butt.’”

‘The All American Halftime Show’

In what appeared to be a large room filled with fans, TPUSA’s halftime show opened with an announcer saying, “This one’s for you, Charlie,” before launching into a country-rock-style All American concert featuring pyrotechnics, loud guitars, and heartfelt ballads.

On Sept. 10, 2025, TPUSA cofounder Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking during a stop of his The American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University.

Before Brantley Gilbert took the stage, his guitar player, Spencer Waasdorp, performed an instrumental rock version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Noah Henderson, guitarist for the Christian rock band Pillar who also plays guitar for Gilbert, and Adam Curry joined Waasdorp toward the end of the solo.

Gilbert performed “Real American” and “Dirt Road Anthem” before switching to “American Idol” alum Gabby Barrett, who sang “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”