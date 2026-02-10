Alisa Childers, a Christian apologist and former ZOEgirl band member, punted her opinion regarding the Super Bowl halftime performances onto the social media gridiron.

During halftime of Super Bowl LX, two separate performances aired. One was the traditional on-field Super Bowl halftime show, while the other was Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) alternate “All American” halftime show, which streamed across multiple platforms

The Super Bowl halftime show featured Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, along with Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. TPUSA’s alternative show featured Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Antonio & Allison, and Kid Rock.

Songs from both headlining artists—Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) and Kid Rock (Robert Ritchie)—have a history of explicit content.

Alisa Childers Breaks Down Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Childers said she had “no idea” what Bad Bunny was singing during the halftime show because she does not understand Spanish.

As a result, she told her followers she would comment on what she saw rather than what she heard.

“It started off fairly wholesome, and reminded me of when I lived in the lower east side of Manhattan, which was predominantly Puerto Rican,” Childers said. “I’ll always have a special affection for that culture because of that era of my life.”

“Then the booty dancing started, which was inappropriate, along with other moments of people grinding on each other (including two guys),” she continued. “Not appropriate for a family show, in my opinion.”

Childers said she did not believe Bad Bunny’s performance was as bad as some critics have claimed.

However, emphasizing what she described as a “BIG however,” Childers said, “The lyrics of the songs he sang (which I understand he altered to make them less vulgar) are absolutely disgusting, vile, and utterly depraved.”