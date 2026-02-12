‘Ask Her Out!’—Evangelist Shane Pruitt Encourages ‘Jesus-Loving Single Guys’ To ‘Man Up’

Evangelist Shane Pruitt is encouraging his “young brothers in Christ who are single” to get some gumption this Valentine’s Day and ask out the women they are interested in.

“I’m hearing all the time, especially from young, Jesus-loving Gen Z girls that are young adults,” said Pruitt in a reel posted to his Instagram Feb. 10, “that say, ‘Man, there’s this guy at my church or at my job or school or ministry that, he always talks to me, even flirts a little bit, but he won’t man up and ask me out.’”

“All right,” said Pruitt. “This week, Valentine’s Day [is] this weekend, this is the perfect week, my young brother: Man up. Get some courage. Ask her out on a date.”

Shane Pruitt: ‘It Is Not the Girl’s Job To Pursue You’

Shane Pruitt is the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) director of next gen evangelism for the North American Mission Board (NAMB). He recently released a free e-book titled “You Can’t Talk About That.”

Pruitt at times offers his thoughts on culture from a Christian worldview. He recently addressed pop star Chappell Roan’s attire (or lack thereof) at the Grammy Awards. Prior to that, Pruitt explained the differences between Islam and Christianity. Last year, Pruitt gave his take on Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“It is not the girl’s job to pursue you,” Pruitt told young men in his video. The evangelist said that he was “old school” but added that “sometimes old school’s the best school. You pursue her. It’s not her job to come after you.”

“Go after her. Man up. Get a backbone. Be filled with the Spirit,” he said. “Have some courage and some boldness. Ask her out. It might be awkward, but sometimes, awkward conversations may change your life.”

American adults are getting married at older ages and not as often compared to the past. According to research reported by Barna in November 2025, in 1950 two-thirds of U.S. adults were married compared to 46% who are married now.