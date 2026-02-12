Acclaimed Christian singer Sandi Patty exhorted President Donald Trump to apologize to “America, especially Black America,” for the “inexcusable” video posted to his Truth Social account that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Patty said she gave herself 24 hours before posting her thoughts, and she called upon the president to “do the right thing.”

“Mr. President, my name is Sandi Patty. I’m a follower of Jesus, a registered Republican, and I’m very proud to be an American,” she said. “After a very thoughtful 24 hours, I wanted to share with you some heartfelt thoughts.”

“Mr. President, the video on Truth Social was inexcusable. You owe America, especially Black America, an apology,” Patty said. “I’m grateful that the video has been taken down. Thank you. But to be honest, it is not enough. Anyone in the free world, let alone the not free world, knows that the images on that video [are] the pinnacle of a racial insult.”

“There’s no explaining it away. There’s no off-loading it to a low-level staff member. The buck stops with you, sir. My son needs you to do better,” said Patty. “My son is a man of color. The millions of people of color in our country need you to do better. Mr. President, we need you to set the example, and we need you to do the right thing. Thank you for your time.”

Christian, Secular Artists Thank Sandi Patty

Nicknamed “The Voice,” Sandi Patty gained renown in the 1980s and 1990s for her powerful soprano and remarkable vocal range. According to her website, Patty is “the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history.” Her accolades include 40 Dove Awards, five Grammy Awards, 13 Grammy nominations, and four Billboard Music Awards.

She has over 30 albums, including three platinum records and five gold records, and has performed at three different presidential inaugurations.

In the 1990s, Patty admitted to being unfaithful to her husband, which led to her getting a divorce. Some Christian stores and radios subsequently refused to play her music, and some Christians wrote her critical letters.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Patty said she understood why people were angry. “There’s no explaining it away,” she said. “Sin has consequences and my actions and my choices hurt a lot of people.”

Patty said she wrote her book, “Broken on the Back Row,” to let people “know that they don’t have to be stuck in their sins and they don’t have to be stuck even in their grief and their guilt; that God can move them through and truly He is the God of second chances.”

