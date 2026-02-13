Across the globe, 975 churches are hosting celebrations tonight for people with special needs. Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine, now in its 12th year, takes place Friday, Feb. 13, in all 50 states and 74 countries.

The event, which has become a movement, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Tebow, a former NFL player, champions “the most vulnerable people around the world.” More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend the 2026 Night to Shine in 975 host churches.

The free prom-type event takes place every February, on the Friday before Valentine’s Day. It is open to youth and adults ages 14 and above who have special needs.

Night to Shine: Tim Tebow’s ‘Favorite Night of the Year’

Tim Tebow, an outspoken Christian, activist, and philanthropist, shared his excitement about this year’s Night to Shine events. “My favorite night of the year, let’s go!!” he posted early on Feb. 13. “Kicking off Night to Shine and celebrating our incredible Honored Guests in Ethiopia. Can’t wait to celebrate thousands of Kings and Queens from all over the world!”

My favorite night of the year, let’s go!! Kicking off Night to Shine and celebrating our incredible Honored Guests in Ethiopia. Can’t wait to celebrate thousands of Kings and Queens from all over the world! pic.twitter.com/cdzpG2yKxp — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 13, 2026

Previously, Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, have attended multiple events on each Night to Shine weekend. The couple, who are new parents, met through the initiative because Demi-Leigh’s late sister had special needs.

Earlier this month, Tim Tebow shared a video about his foundation’s signature event. “It isn’t about fame or fortune,” he wrote about the Night to Shine red carpet. “It’s not about A-listers. It’s about God’s VIPs.”

Tebow continued, “Every guest is celebrated. Every life is valued. Every moment points to a simple truth: every person is made in the image of God and worthy of love, dignity, and joy.”

At Night to Shine, guests dress up, wear crowns, sing karaoke, and dance the night away. “It may look like a party, but it’s far more meaningful,” according to the Tim Tebow Foundation. “God’s royalty will be recognized and celebrated for exactly who they are.”

