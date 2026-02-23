Nicki Minaj Calls Bible Signed by Donald Trump ‘One of the Most Meaningful Gifts’

Hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj took to social media over the weekend to show off her copy of the President Donald J. Trump Signature Edition of the “God Bless the U.S.A.” Bible—signed by Donald Trump himself.

“One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life,” wrote in a post featuring a picture of the Bible.

The “God Bless the U.S.A” Bible has been a staple for the president, who has earned millions in royalties from the various editions of the Bible, all of which feature the King James Version of the Old and New Testaments alongside the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a handwritten chorus of Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Trump sells signed copies of the Bible online for $1,000 a piece.

“For thousands of years, the Bible has shaped civilization, ethics, art, and literature, and it’s brought hope, healing, and transformation to untold millions and millions of lives,” said in a promotional video for the Bible. “The Bible is also an important part of the American story.”

Minaj, who is known for her provocative lyrical themes and music videos, has in recent months become an unlikely ally of Trump supporters, speaking openly about her Christian faith and conservative political stances.

In November, Minaj, whose hits include “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and “Super Freaky Girl,” used her platform to bring attention to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, saying, “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

“Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice,” she added. “Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”