KY Worship Pastor Dies By Suicide After Being Charged With Child Sex Abuse

David Rodgers, a 40-year-old worship pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky, has died by suicide after police arrested and charged him with the sexual abuse of a minor.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of disturbing child sex crimes that some readers might find triggering.

On Feb. 16, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said in a statement that at “approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers arrested David A. Rodgers, 40, of Utica, KY, after an investigation revealed he engaged in a sexual relationship with a juvenile through a position of special trust.”

Rodgers was charged with third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

On Feb. 20, KSP responded to the “apparent suicide” of Rodgers just before 10 a.m. near his Utica residence.

Reports indicated that officers located Rodgers deceased in a yard at the 7700 block of Todd Bottums Road near Utica, Kentucky. Investigators revealed that the worship pastor’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Kentucky Today, KSP received a complaint against Rodgers in January alleging that 10 years ago, the worship pastor engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor over the course of four to five years.

“[Rodgers] was taken into custody and was mirandized and agreed to interview. In the interview, [he] confessed to the listed offenses,” the police citation states.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church immediately terminated Rodgers as a staff member after learning about the abuse.

“On the evening of February 16, 2026, church leadership was made aware of sexual assault allegations against David Rodgers, who was serving as Worship Pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church,” a statement released by the church read. “We are deeply saddened and troubled by these allegations. The church takes all allegations of sexual assault extremely serious and we ask that you join us in prayerfully waiting information regarding this ongoing legal matter.”