Multi-Site Church Founder Says Son-in-Law Staff Member Admitted to Sexually Abusing 2 Minors, Was ‘Immediately Terminated’

On Tuesday, March 17, Karen Wheaton and Ramp leadership released a statement disclosing that staff member Samuel Bentley sexually abused two minors and was immediately terminated.

The Ramp, a multi-campus church located in Hamilton, Alabama, was founded by Wheaton, who serves as its senior leader. The church also started Ramp University, a ministry school that offers up to a four-year diploma.

According to the church’s website, The Ramp is a “global company of awakened hearts passionately pursuing God’s presence to establish His kingdom on the earth.”

Bentley is marred to Wheaton’s daughter, Lauren. The couple have four children.

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“Last week, a brave individual came forward reporting that four years ago they experienced inappropriate sexual contact by a staff member of The Ramp,” the statement said. “The staff member involved was Samuel Bentley, and the individual was a minor at the time of the incident.”

The statement continued, “Upon receiving this report, leadership immediately addressed the matter with Samuel. During that conversation, he admitted the allegation was true.” The church informed the public that “Samuel was immediately terminated from his position, The Ramp’s Board of Directors was notified, and the matter was promptly reported to the appropriate authorities.”

Following his admission, Bentley later confessed to a separate incident that also involved a minor.

“A few days later, Samuel disclosed a second instance involving another minor, which was also reported to the appropriate authorities. We are readily cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation proceeds,” Ramp leadership shared.

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The church said that neither of the sexual abuse incidents Bentley committed took place on any of its properties.

“Based on the information currently known to us, these incidents did not occur on church property or in connection with Ramp University,” the statement explained, adding, “As Samuel is someone we platformed to speak and lead, our community is devastated by these revelations.”

Ramp leadership expressed their “deepest concern is for the victims and their families.” Leaders said, “As a ministry, we are committed to supporting their ongoing healing in any way possible, and we are working with them to pursue this. To the victims, we want to say clearly: we believe you, we grieve with you, and we stand with you.”

On Tuesday, March 17, Karen Wheaton and Ramp leadership released a statement disclosing that staff member Samuel Bentley sexually abused two minors and was immediately terminated.