Chris Pratt Says Seattle Seahawks’ Post-Super Bowl Prayer Was a Powerful Moment for His Son

Actor Chris Pratt said a post-Super Bowl moment of prayer with the Seattle Seahawks was an “incredible” experience for him and his 13-year-old son Jack. Reflecting on the team’s prayer after their victory, Pratt said it was “amazing” to witness athletes give glory to God on one of the world’s biggest stages.

“The first thing they did—they’re champions of the world, you know—the first thing they did is they got down on a knee, and they gave a huge prayer, and they let us join, and we joined hands,” Pratt told “TODAY Show” anchor Craig Melvin. “And it was so wonderful for my son to see these big, masculine, grown men conquer such an amazing achievement and then immediately give the glory to God. I thought it was incredible, man.”

Chris Pratt Reflects Being a Person of Faith in Hollywood

Chris Pratt is an actor who rose to fame while on the TV show “Parks and Recreation” and has since starred in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, the “Jurassic World” franchise, and numerous other films and series. He is vocal about his Christian faith and partners with the prayer and meditation app Hallow.

Pratt recently starred in the film “Mercy,” and he appeared on the “TODAY Show” March 17 to promote “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” which is coming out April 1.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Shows AI No ‘Mercy’ at Movie Premiere: ‘It Is Not God’

Melvin mentioned that Pratt and Jack got to be special guests at this year’s Super Bowl, where Pratt got to introduce the Seattle Seahawks before the game. The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29 – 13.

Pratt is a dedicated Seahawks fan and said getting to introduce the team “was the best. That was one of the best moments of our life. It was so cool.”

“The best part was, I mean, winning the Super Bowl, and then afterwards…we got invited into the locker room, and then we watched—it was so amazing for me and my son to see these guys” pray to God after the game, said Pratt.

Chris Pratt said it was amazing to witness athletes give glory to God on one of the world’s biggest stages.

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Melvin said that he was glad that Pratt brought up faith and noted that the actor’s Instagram bio says, “God first. Grateful to be here.”

“How has that guided you through your journey in Hollywood,” Melvin asked, “a place not always known for, you know, its faith?”