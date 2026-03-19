Former Worship Leader Caleb Flynn Indicted by Grand Jury on 11 Charges, Including Murder of His Wife

On Thursday morning, March 19, worship pastor and “American Idol” Season 12 contestant Caleb Flynn, 39, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with the murder of his wife, Ashley. Flynn pleaded not guilty.

Miami county prosecutor Paul Watkins asked Judge Stacy Wall to increase Flynn’s bond, which she granted, raising it from $2 million to $3.5 million.

Flynn was charged with one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence, and two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

RELATED: Former Worship Pastor and ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn Charged With Wife’s Murder

During the early morning hours of Feb. 16, Ashley was shot and killed in her home while she was sleeping. A hysterical sounding Flynn placed a 911 call reporting what he described as a home invasion.

“Oh my God. Somebody, somebody broke into my home. Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife,” Flynn told the 911 dispatcher. “My wife is, she’s got two shots to her head, blood everywhere. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.”

Flynn claimed that he was with the couple’s two young daughters when the alleged invasion occurred.

On Feb. 19, law enforcement arrested and charged Flynn with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He has remained in jail since his arrest.

RELATED: Worship Leader Resigns ‘Without Explanation’ After Caleb Flynn Charged With Wife’s Murder

Flynn served as a worship arts pastor and a worship director at two different churches from 2010 to 2021. At the time of his arrest, he was serving as vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons in Tipp City, Ohio.

If Flynn posts bond, he will be put on GPS hour arrest and was ordered to have no contact with his children.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 30 at 9 a.m.

On Thursday morning, March 19, worship pastor and “American Idol” Season 12 contestant Caleb Flynn, 39, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with the murder of his wife, Ashley. Flynn pleaded not guilty.