Allie Beth Stuckey: Christians Should Have No ‘Level of Tolerance’ for Frida Baby’s Sexualized Marketing

Baby product brand Frida Baby has “normalized something really wicked,” said Allie Beth Stuckey in the latest episode of her “Relatable” podcast, which released Monday, Feb. 23. Stuckey is one of a number of people, Christian and otherwise, expressing shock at the sexual innuendos conveyed in the marketing for the company’s baby products.

“This story is extremely disappointing to me because I and every other mom I know has used the Frida Baby products,” said Stuckey, commenting that the products are “good” and “effective,” as well as “well-marketed, well-packaged, young, [and] hip-looking.”

“They’ve completely blown up in the past few years because they just have a really effective marketing strategy,” she said. “I have never, ever noticed any kind of sexual innuendo on any of their packages until they started getting backlash.”

Frida Baby went viral and received widespread criticism for its marketing during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. “I had no idea some of the stuff that they had been posting about,” said Stuckey, “but people pointed out that this is actually the theme in basically all of their products, turning these baby items into some kind of sexual joke.”

Allie Beth Stuckey: Christians ‘Have a Responsibility’ To Stand Against ‘Child Sexualization’

Frida Baby is one of the brands owned by parent company Frida. Other brands listed on the Frida website are Frida Fertility and Frida Mom. The company, which is based in Miami, has received criticism for a variety of ads, including one that asked, “How about a quickie?,” in the marketing for a 3-in-1 thermometer.

RELATED: Promise Keepers CEO Shane Winnings Among Those Alarmed by Frida Baby’s Sexualized Marketing

Citing an article from Newsweek, Stuckey described other provocative Frida Baby ads to her viewers, including one she said was “actually tough for me to read.” That one promoted a rectal thermometer and said, “This is the closest your husband’s going to get to a threesome.”

“You just have to wonder what is going through the mind of someone that is creating the packaging and marketing for something that detects a fever in your child and thinks ‘threesome,’” said Stuckey. “It’s just very strange.” Other ads promoted a humidifier that said, “I get turned on easily,” and a nasal aspirator that said, “I’m a power sucker.”

Baby product brand Frida Baby has “normalized something really wicked,” said Allie Beth Stuckey in the latest episode of her “Relatable” podcast.

Click to Post

Another ad Stuckey said she “found really disturbing” was for Frida Baby’s nasal aspirator. The ad showed a baby with mucus on its face, with the caption, “What happens when you pull out too early.”