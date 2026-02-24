Evangelist Todd White Is ‘Deeply Sorry’ That ‘People Have Felt Hurt’

Weeks after apologist Mike Winger offered up to $100,000 for an independent investigation into Todd White, the Texas faith healer posted a video apologizing that “people have been hurt.” White said God has shown him “where people have felt hurt or unseen…or distanced from God, and it’s through my leadership, and I am deeply sorry.”

White, a former drug addict and atheist, operates the Lifestyle Christianity ministry and Bible college. He has sparked controversy by teaching the prosperity gospel, claiming to cast out demons, and telling people to discard prescription medications.

“I take full responsibility for any confusion, all pressure, any kind of pain that I might have caused in our journey to try to get things done,” said White. He spoke about pursuing true repentance and welcoming correction and accountability.

Todd White Admits ‘Zeal Without Wisdom’

In his nine-minute video, faith healer Todd White offered context about his ministry and its “really fast” growth. “We tried the best with what we had,” he said, describing a church launch during the pandemic and then his hospitalization for congestive heart failure.

“What I really have learned from this is that you can really move ahead in zeal without wisdom,” said White. He continued:

We need to have a culture established and formed intentionally instead of trying to find the culture after you’ve built. And we fell short, and unfortunately the consequences of that is expectations were unclear; therefore, they were never met. Some [people] carried way more weight than they were supposed to, and others lacked proper support. Fatigue, misunderstanding increased, and wounds surfaced both old and new.

White came from an “itinerant background,” he explained, and “in launching a church I stepped out of my lane and the grace that’s on my life, and with that caused strain and disappointment and God has since just realigned.”

While emphasizing the importance of doctrine, White said Lifestyle Christianity University has experienced tremendous growth. “We believe that America needs to come to the feet of Jesus,” he said, adding that filling heaven is “the main goal.”

The evangelist thanked people who have “sown into” and prayed for his ministry. “There is fruit laid up into your account because you are a part of everything that we do,” he told supporters.

At the end of his message, White pledged to keep “running the race,” saying, “I’m going to go after it with everything that I am, with humility.” He said Jesus gave him Acts 20:24, paraphrasing, “My life is worth nothing to me unless I use it for finishing the work assigned to me by the Lord Jesus Christ.”

