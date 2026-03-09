Francis Chan Apologizes for Endorsing Disgraced IHOPKC Founder Mike Bickle, Other Fallen Leaders

On Friday, March 6, Bible teacher and best-selling Christian author Francis Chan issued a public apology for endorsing Christian leaders who are no longer walking in “integrity,” specifically naming Mike Bickle.

In late 2023, Bickle, founder of the International House of Prayer of Kansas City (IHOPKC), released a statement admitting that he had engaged in inappropriate behavior with a woman who was not his wife more than 20 years ago.

Firefly Investigation Found Mike Bickle Engaged in ‘Abusive Misconduct’

Bickle’s confession came after he had been accused of sexual and spiritual abuse and was asked to step away from ministry.

“With a very heavy heart I want to express how deeply grieved I am that my past sins have led to so much pain, confusion, and division in the body of Christ in this hour,” Bickle said. “I sadly admit that 20-plus years ago, I sinned by engaging in inappropriate behavior—my moral failures were real.”

However, Bickle made it clear that he was not “admitting to the more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting.”

A 68-page report released on Feb. 3, 2025, by Firefly, an independent sexual abuse investigative organization, concluded that Bickle’s “inappropriate behavior” caused “significant harm and trauma” to 17 victims. Bickle was said to have been engaged in “grooming, sexual solicitation, and abusive misconduct.”

Francis Chan Releases Public Apology

Chan released his apology in the form of an article published on his website. The “Crazy Love” author titled it, “Tremble at His Words, Be Careful with Your Own: A Public Apology for Careless Words I Have Spoken.”

“A fear of God was upon me as I thought about words that I have spoken carelessly,” Chan said. “There is a pride and self-centeredness that causes me to speak too much in general. Those who have had the greatest impact on me have been people of few words. Sadly, I have not become one of those people yet. Lord, have mercy.”

Chan shared that there are days he desires to “stop speaking altogether” because of the “account” he will have to give to God for his “careless words.”

But he said, “Wisdom eventually takes over, and I realize that ultimately what I need is to be sanctified. By His grace, I hope to speak fewer words each year with more precision and love.”

The former megachurch pastor said, “I have had several requests these past few years to make public statements about those I once endorsed who no longer walk in integrity.” He acknowledged that he has been “slow to respond,” and he said he understands that doing so might have “caused some confusion.” Chan said he hopes this statement will “provide clarity in a way that brings grace and avoids stirring up strife.”