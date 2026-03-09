Kelsey Grammer Recalls Emotional Encounter With God at Greg Laurie’s Harvest Crusade

Actor Kelsey Grammer became emotional while recalling a moment at one of Pastor Greg Laurie’s Harvest Crusades when Grammer sensed God speaking about the brutal murder of Grammer’s sister. The “Frasier” star was discussing his 2025 memoir, “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” with author and cultural analyst Raymond Arroyo.

“I’ve called it my ‘limping faith.’ I always had limping faith,” Grammer told Arroyo. “I always did. It was still there. It was always there, whatever it was that I first heard…when…I was a child, whatever, I was going to Sunday school.”

Grammer said that, at the Harvest Crusade, he asked God, “So where were you? What was going on?’” The actor’s voice broke with emotion as he spoke.

“After a few minutes,” he said, “I just heard a little, you know, ‘I was right there.’”

Kelsey Grammer Hears Jesus Telling Him To Lay Down His Burden

Kelsey Grammer is a veteran actor best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane in the sitcoms “Cheers” and “Frasier.” He has appeared in numerous films as well.

In 2023, he starred in “Jesus Revolution,” a movie based on the life of Pastor Greg Laurie and set during the Jesus Movement of the 1960s and 1970s. Grammer played Pastor Chuck Smith, who founded the Calvary Chapel movement. Laurie is currently the pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, which is based in Riverside, California.

Grammer’s life has been marked by tragedies, one of them being the death of his sister, Karen, who was gang raped and stabbed 42 times at the age of 18. Grammer, who was 20 at the time, blamed himself for failing to protect his sister, even though he was not even in the same state that she was.

“I sort of cursed God at one point and said, ‘You know, hey, I’d rather you didn’t bother to help at this point because, honestly, this was colossal. I’m not interested,'” Grammer said in a May 7 interview with Fox News Digital. Now, he encourages people to turn toward God in their suffering.

“I’ve shouted at God in my time and said, ‘I’ve had it with you. I’m done,’” Grammer told Arroyo in an interview published Feb. 11. “And then, of course, he wasn’t done with me.”

