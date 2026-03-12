Jets QB Justin Fields Reveals Plan To Serve as a Missionary After Football

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has plans to become an overseas missionary after his NFL playing days are done.

At 27, Fields is playing for his third NFL team after being drafted by the Chicago Bears as the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. The Ohio State standout played one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets.

Throughout his career, Fields has used his platform to highlight his Christian faith during press conferences and interviews.

Sitting down with Jacob Byrd on “The Walk Podcast” toward the end of last season, Fields shared his plans of serving Jesus through full-time missionary work.

“I think I want to be a missionary,” Fields said. “I think I want to go to different countries, go to different places, and be able to spread his word and help people find Christ and help people just get that relationship started with him.”

Fields shared that he has been talking with some friends about taking a missions trip soon.

“I’ve actually been talking to a few friends and I’m going to try to go somewhere,” he said, “whether it’s somewhere in Africa or just somewhere where people haven’t necessarily gotten the opportunity to build that relationship or even get that relationship started.”

Fields continued, “I love just helping people out. I love being a servant to others and being able to bless others. So, I think I’m going to get into a field of that.”