TobyMac brought “a lil Church” to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, March 8, with his 2026 Hits Deep Tour featuring Jeremy Camp and Crowder. Multiple times during the evening, the artists encouraged the crowd with God’s love, urging people to lay down their burdens, trust in Jesus, and turn to him for freedom.

“Most every morning, just like this morning, I open up the Bible right when I wake up, first thing I do, and I read,” said TobyMac, whose real name is Toby McKeehan, to the audience between songs. “And I decide right then and there that I’m going to build my life on the promises of God. But then by about noon…man, it’s like, I don’t even mean to, but some days I just accidentally start building my life on the promises of this world.”

“Every time I’ve ever done that, this world has let me down. It has broken my heart. This world is nothing worth building on,” said TobyMac. “But let me tell you something I found two years ago…Let this wash over you because it changed me when I read this.”

The artist recited a passage from Psalm 9, saying, “God is a safe house for the battered. A sanctuary in bad times. The moment you arrive, you relax. You’re never sorry you knocked.”

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“You are never sorry you knocked,” TobyMac told the audience. “Springs, we are never sorry when we knock on God’s door. Listen. That is what I want to build my life on. That is who I want to build my life on.”

TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour Highlights the Gospel

Tickets went on sale in September for Grammy and Dove Award-winning artist TobyMac’s latest Hits Deep Tour, slated to cover more than 30 stops. Joining TobyMac on tour are Grammy-nominated and Dove Awarding-winning Christian singer-songwriters Crowder and Jeremy Camp.

Crowder played second, performing hits including “Grave Robber,” “Milk & Honey,” and “Good God Almighty.”

TobyMac brought “a lil Church” to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, March 8, with his 2026 Hits Deep Tour featuring Jeremy Camp and Crowder.