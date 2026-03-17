‘My Dad Was a Believer in Christ’—Jack Osbourne Responds to Ozzy Satanism Accusations

Jack Osbourne, son of famed metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, set the record straight regarding his father’s rumored involvement in Satan worship and the occult.

Osbourne’s comments came during an interview with comedian Jamie Kennedy earlier this month.

“I’ve never seen it,” Osbourne told Kennedy. “Nothing evil was ever in our household in that capacity.”

Ozzy, nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness” and hailed as the “Godfather of Heavy Metal,” died July 22, 2025, at age 76. He cofounded the band Black Sabbath in 1968 and continued his rise to fame as a solo artist after his removal from the band in 1979 because of drug and alcohol abuse.

The “Crazy Train” singer was known for his onstage and offstage theatrics, leading many to believe he worshiped Satan. One of those stunts took place in 1981, when he bit the head off a dove in front of CBS Records executives during the signing of his first solo record deal.

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Similarly, during a 1982 concert, Ozzy bit the head off a bat that was thrown onstage while he was performing. He later said he thought the bat was made of rubber but realized it was alive after it bit him.

During an interview with SPIN magazine in 1986, Ozzy attempted to put the Satan worship rumors to rest, saying he was a Christian and “used to go to Sunday school” as a child.

“My dad was a believer in Christ,” Ozzy’s son said. “He had the Bible [and] wore a cross every day of his life.”

Osbourne said his father grew frustrated when people claimed he was something he was not.

“That’s why you cannot f****ing ever trust the news,” Osbourne said. “It would be all over CNN or news stations, ‘Oh, Ozzy’s a Satanist who’s gonna do all this stuff because if you see this part in a song, it could be this and that.’”