Is This the Most Faith-Filled ‘American Idol’ Top 5 Ever?

The Top 5 contestants on the current season of “American Idol” are notable for their phenomenal performances but also because a number of them have been vocal about their Christian beliefs. All five singers remaining in the competition are connected to the Christian faith in some way.

Meet the ‘American Idol’ Top 5

The Top 7 contestants on “American Idol” performed two songs each Monday, April 27, in an episode featuring comedian Nikki Glaser as a special guest judge. The first round of songs were all from Taylor Swift’s catalogue, and the second round paid tribute to California. Contestants Brooks Rosser and Daniel Stallworth were eliminated at the end of the episode.

Hannah Harper made it to the Top 5 Monday night after performing Taylor Swift’s “Mean” and Merle Haggard’s “That’s the Way Love Goes.” Harper dedicated the latter song to her husband, Devon, who has been taking care of their family while she is on her “American Idol” journey.

“It honors my relationship with my husband,” Harper said of Haggard’s song, adding, “It’s been hard.”

Harper has shared her faith throughout the current season, performing “Ain’t No Grave,” recently covered by Bethel Music and Molly Skaggs, and later performing Chris Tomlin’s “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” during the show’s “Songs of Faith” episode. After performing “At the Cross,” Harper told host Ryan Seacrest, “An opportunity to give an invitation on this platform is incredible.”

RELATED: Hannah Harper: Performing Chris Tomlin’s ‘At the Cross’ on ‘American Idol’ Was an ‘Opportunity To Give an Invitation’

Last week, Harper shared that she got to meet the members of Christian band MercyMe and that lead singer Bart Millard said he had been voting for her.

“You’re killing it every week,” judge Luke Bryan told Harper after she performed “Mean.” Later, Bryan said Harper was a “star.”

“If you want to, you’re gonna get to do this for a very long time,” he said.

Jordan McCullough, who is a worship director at Zeal Church in Nashville, Tennessee, actually performed MercyMe’s hit “I Can Only Imagine” for the “Songs of Faith” episode. He drew high praise from the judges Monday with his performances of Swift’s debut song “Tim McGraw” and Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

After McCullough performed the latter, judge Lionel Richie said McCullough had moved him to tears even though Richie had heard that song many times before. Bryan, who would perform at the end of the show, joked about how difficult it was going to be to follow McCullough’s performance. He told the contestant that there were notes McCullough had hit that had corrected Bryan’s “spine curvature.”

The Top 5 contestants on the current season of “American Idol” are notable for their phenomenal performances but also because a number of them have been vocal about their Christian beliefs.