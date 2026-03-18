‘I Gave Up $300K a Month’—Former OnlyFans Star Nala Ray Now Shares Gospel With Atheist

In 2023, Nala Ray was generating $300,000 a month on OnlyFans by making pornography that left her feeling lonely and empty. But before the year ended, she gave her life to Jesus and was baptized after Jordan Giordano shared the gospel with her.

In January 2024, Ray quit OnlyFans. She married Giordano later that March. She got rid of all her immodest clothing, deleted her content on OnlyFans, and now uses her social media platforms—which have millions of followers—to glorify God.

Earlier this week, Ray posted a video of herself evangelizing to a young man on the street. The video has collected more than 503,000 views on TikTok and nearly 500,000 views on Instagram.

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The young man told Ray that he once “was a Christian” but no longer believes in God because he felt Christianity was “discriminating towards a lot of people.”

Ray shared that she believes that “religious people” are the “biggest reason why people turn away from God…it’s terrible.”

“Do we serve God because of others, or do we serve God to have a relationship with him, no matter what people do or say?” Ray asked. “So are we in this for God? Are we in this for the verification and gratification of other people?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nala Ray (@fitness_nala)

The once-believing Christian responded by saying he was taught it’s for God but added, “A lot of people use it based on their own beliefs and incorporate their own beliefs into it.” He said he is leaving the door open to possibly return to Christianity one day, but for now he does not believe God exists.

Nala Ray Urged the Atheist Not To Gamble on His Life

In her conversation with the self-identifying atheist, Ray urged the 18-year-old to give his life to God.