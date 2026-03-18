Cece Winans Invites Followers to 20 Days of Prayer Ahead of Easter: ‘My Heart Has Been Really Heavy’

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist CeCe Winans called on her followers March 16 to join her in daily prayer on her social media for the next 20 days leading up to Easter. Winans said that her heart was “heavy for our world” and that believers need to be praying God’s Word and his will “now more than ever.”

“My heart has been really heavy for our world and everything that’s happening around us,” Winans said in a reel posted to her social media accounts. “I truly believe that now is the time that we need to come together to seek the Lord. So over the next 20 days leading up to Easter, I want to invite you to join me in praying each day and every day.”

“I’ll be sharing a short video with a prayer focus, really probably a Scripture, and just pray over that Scripture,” Winans explained, “because when we pray the Word of God, it ensures that we’re always praying the heart of God, and that’s what we need right now so desperately. So I hope you’ll take a few moments to pray along with me for our communities and for one another.”

CeCe Winans Prays for Repentance, Healing, and Revival

CeCe Winans is a church planter, author, and gospel artist whose accolades include 18 Grammy wins and 35 Grammy nominations, as well as numerous Dove Awards and Soul Train Awards. She is widely acknowledged as the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time.

In her March 16 video, Winans encouraged her “fellow artists to join in and use your platforms over these next 20 days to encourage prayer as well.”

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“My prayer is that we can come together in unity and pray the will of God and bring these things before our Heavenly Father, trusting that he hears us and that he is still at work,” she said. “This is the confidence that we have, that when we pray according to his will, that he hears us, and if we know that he hears us, then we know we have the petition that we’ve asked for.”

The Scripture Winans focused on for that day was 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

CeCe Winans said that her heart was “heavy for our world” and that believers need to be praying God's Word and his will “now more than ever.”

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Winans then prayed, asking God to “wake up your people” and enable them to humble themselves, reject distractions, cry out to him, and seek his face. She prayed for repentance, saying, “Lord, we pray that we would turn away from wickedness, Father God, that we would understand that we need to hate sin the way you hate sin.”