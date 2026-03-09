‘With God’s Help’—Ashley Flynn’s Sister Speaks Out After Caleb Flynn Charged With Wife’s Murder

On March 5, Ashley Flynn‘s sister, Kayla Keyt, credited “God’s help” with getting her family through another day. She also told her social media followers how they can honor her sister.

Flynn was shot and killed while she was sleeping during the early morning hours of Feb. 16. Three days later, her husband Caleb, who was a former worship leader and “American Idol” Season 12 contestant, was charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He is accused of shooting his wife in the head and staging the crime scene.

Flynn’s husband is being held on a $2 million bond. His next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Ashely and Caleb have two young daughters who were allegedly in the home sleeping during their mother’s murder.

RELATED: Former Worship Pastor and ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn Charged With Wife’s Murder

Christian Life Center (CLC) in Dayton, Ohio—the Flynns’ church, where Ashley volunteered and Caleb served on the worship team—has shared very little information regarding the situation.

Two weeks following Ashley’s murder, CLC Pastor Jordan Hansen briefly mentioned Ashley, her family, and the resignation of Alleigha Botner—a worship leader at the church—in a video that has since been removed.

“I want to inform you that Alleigha Botner, one of our worship leaders, submitted her resignation without explanation. We do not know why,” Hansen said.

Ashley Flynn’s Sister Shares Gratitude for Outpouring of Love and Support

Kayla Keyt, Ashley’s sister, wrote a heartfelt Facebook post expressing her gratitude for the love and support shown to her “new family of six.”

“The outpouring of love and support we have received over the past three weeks has been more than we could have ever imagined,” Keyt posted on Facebook. “Our family’s deepest desire has been to thank each and every person who has blessed us, but doing so feels like trying to catch every droplet of a waterfall of blessings—beautiful, overwhelming, and impossible to gather all at once.”

Keyt, who is the current guardian of her sister’s children, said the family could not have walked this road without everyone’s help.