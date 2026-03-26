NAE President Dr. Walter Kim Calls Churches To Unite in Service in a Time of ‘All Sorts of Divisions’

At a time when division feels as though it is at an all-time high, National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) President Dr. Walter Kim is calling Christians to a simple but powerful idea: a unified, visible expression of love for neighbor that reminds a watching world what the gospel looks like in action. Kim says that, through Good Neighbor Day America, the church has an opportunity not only to serve but also to display a collective, nationwide testimony.

“We certainly live in a moment where there’s all sorts of divisions in society. And at times, perhaps Christians have even been, not only a part of it, but a cause of it,” Kim said in an interview with ChurchLeaders. “And this is, obviously, really, really detrimental to the witness of Jesus Christ.”

“So it’s an opportunity for us,” he said, “to remember our calling as Christians: love God, love our neighbor, give a reason for the hope that we have in Christ and to show up in ways that the church has, in its best moments, shown up throughout history and all over the world.”

Ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States, which will be commemorated on July 4, Kim is calling on churches and believers to participate in Good Neighbor Day America, a nationwide service event that will take place on Saturday, May 16.

It is a day, said Kim, “that we’re calling churches and Christian organizations, ministries to serve their communities with acts of love and community service that would point to a holistic gospel, a gospel in word and in deed that is a way for us to remember the vital role that the church has played in our country.”

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Good Neighbor Day America is a nationwide movement, organized in partnership with the America250 initiative, that mobilizes people, churches, and organizations to serve their communities through acts of love, kindness, and service.

“The nation is about to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and there’s a nonpartisan initiative that was started by Congress to commemorate that celebration,” said Kim. “But there was an aspect of it that church leaders recognize was missing, and that is the role of the church in acts of kindness throughout our country that might be a really powerful way of celebrating this anniversary.”

Kim compared the country’s anniversary celebration to that of other special days in people’s lives, noting that at such times, people not only remember and rejoice but also renew their commitments.

“So this seemed like an amazing convergence of opportunity of remembering our national history, rejoicing, celebrating, renewing some of the commitments that we would have as a country,” he said, but it’s also a chance for the “church to step into this moment.”

This really is the church headline that we wish to be in the news, NAE President Dr. Walter Kim told ChurchLeaders