‘I’m Ready for Easter’—Carrie Underwood Responds to ‘Songs of Faith’ Performances on ‘American Idol’

Faith took center stage on “American Idol” Monday, March 30, as a number of the contestants delivered explicitly Christian performances during the “Songs of Faith” episode. From Hannah Harper offering an “invitation” via Chris Tomlin’s “At The Cross (Love Ran Red)” to worship director Jordan McCullough saying the moment “felt like church,” the night prompted judge Carrie Underwood to declare, “I’m ready for Easter.”

“I just want to say that I’m so glad that we have this night and that you guys got to sing the songs that are important to you,” said Underwood with emotion after contestant Chris Tungseth performed Cody Johnson’s “By His Grace.”

“Like, I’m ready for Easter, baby,” she said. “I’m ready for Easter.”

At the end of the episode, Underwood—who blew the roof off last season when she performed her rendition of “How Great Thou Art”—did it again, performing the same hymn with former platinum ticket winners Filo Ebid, Kolbi Jordan, and Canaan James Hill.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Brandon Lake, and CeCe Winans Deliver Incredible Performances During ‘American Idol’ Easter Special

Watch Carrie Underwood perform “How Great Thou Art” on “American Idol” below.

‘Songs of Faith’ Episode of ‘American Idol’ Features Worship-Filled Performances

Faith continues to take a prominent place on “American Idol” this season. Last season featured faith-filled contestants, such as Breanna Nix and Canaan James Hill; Jelly Roll as artist-in-residence; and a three-hour “Songs of Faith” Easter special with performances from Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll, CeCe Winans, and Carrie Underwood.

This year’s “Songs of Faith” episode from “American Idol” featured contestants performing gospel, worship, and faith-inspired songs as part of the show’s live competition round. While many of the evening’s songs were clear declarations of the gospel, some contestants chose secular faith-themed songs, such as “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Fix You” by Coldplay, and “Imagine” by John Lennon, the latter of which describes a world with no religion, heaven, or hell.

The episode opened with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and the Top 20 contestants singing “Jesus Is Love” by the Commodores.

Host Ryan Seacrest then announced which contestants had made the Top 14, saying there had been over 17 million votes. The Top 14 subsequently performed the “songs of faith” they had chosen, with their performances interspersed with brief appearances by young influencer Luke Tillman, known online as “Kid Pastor Luke.” Tillman prayed during the show and also broke into song himself at different points.

From Hannah Harper offering an invitation via a Chris Tomlin song to worship director Jordan McCullough saying the moment felt like church, the Songs of Faith American Idol episode led judge Carrie Underwood to say she was ready for Easter.